CycloneReport - Valiant Cyclone comeback comes up just short in Dallas

Iowa State's back was against the wall again in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday, but could not complete what would have been a 17-point comeback in falling 27-21 to Oklahoma.

If there's one thing that has defined the Cyclones during their turnaround under head coach Matt Campbell, it's the never-quit mantra that was on full display in Dallas.

That attitude was the only reason ISU had a chance at the end after a slow start in its first-ever championship game. However, Brock Purdy was intercepted on an ill-advised 3rd-and-11 pass after being flushed out of the pocket.

The Cyclones got as far as the Oklahoma 34-yard line on the final drive, but consecutive false start penalties on Darrell Simmons and Sean Foster put them in a bad spot against a defense that pressured Purdy throughout the day.

Turnovers and missed opportunities held I-State back and prevented it from dreaming for a College Football Playoff berth or Cotton Bowl bid. It served to neutralize the Cyclones' edge in total yards, as they owned a 435-392 advantage.

Purdy was intercepted three times on the day, including in the corner of the end zone in the first half. The junior quarterback completed 27-of-40 passes for 322 yards and one touchdown.

Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson was the recipient of 10 of those Purdy completions for 114 yards. Charlie Kolar caught six passes for 92 yards and the second-quarter touchdown that got ISU on the board.

Unlike in the first game in Ames, Breece Hall was bottled up most of the day by the Sooners. The sophomore carried 23 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Cyclones lost an opportunity to play in the Cotton Bowl as the Big 12 champion, they likely clinched a spot in an NY6 bowl. Pairings will be announced tomorrow afternoon.