Uwazurike, Kolar off the board in round 4

Two more former Cyclones flew off the board early on day three of the NFL Draft, as the Denver Broncos selected defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike in the fourth round (#116 overall) and the Baltimore Ravens added tight end Charlie Kolar later in the round at #128.

They join former running back Breece Hall, who was selected on Friday night by the New York Jets in the second round.

A first-round All-Big 12 selection in 2021, Uwazurike ranked fourth in the Big 12 in sacks (9.0) and contributed 12 tackles-for-loss. A super senior last fall, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound veteran tallied 46 starts and played in 60 games in his career, the second-most games played in school history.

A versatile player who competed inside and on the edge, Uwazurike racked up 144 tackles, 34.5 tackles-for-loss, 15 quarterback hurries and 15.0 sacks in career.

Kolar finished his four-year run in Ames as the most decorated tight end in school history, owns virtually all records at his position and ranks in ISU’s career top 10 in receptions (168, 4th), receiving yards (2,181, 4th) and touchdowns (23, 3rd).

After sitting out the season opener against UNI, Kolar recorded 62 catches for 756 yards and six touchdowns, breaking ISU season records by a TE in both receptions and receiving yards. His 62 catches is the 10th-best season total overall in school history.

Uwazurike, of Lathrup Village, Michigan, signed with the Cyclones in the 2015 class as a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating and was considered the 25th overall player in his home state.

Kolar, a graduate of Norman (Okla.) North, had an identical recruit ranking to his defensive line counterpart and was considered the 23rd overall player in Oklahoma for the 2017 class.