Tuesdays with Gorney: Midseason look at hot - and not - coaches

Now that we’re into the second half of the regular season, there is no better time to look at some hot – and not-so-hot – coaches as we pick one coach each from the four Power Four conferences:

ACC

Mario Cristobal (Photo by © Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

HOT: Mario Cristobal, Miami In his first two seasons at Miami, Cristobal was a disappointing 13-13 but things have changed dramatically in Year 3 – oftentimes when they do change for the better – as the Hurricanes are 7-0 and three-touchdown favorites over rival Florida State this weekend. There have been some scares along the way especially in last-second nailbiters against Virginia Tech and Cal but the Hurricanes answered the bell this past weekend with a 52-45 win at Louisville. There is a very solid path for Miami to end up undefeated heading into the ACC championship game. Through a great portal addition in quarterback Cam Ward and elite high school recruiting over the last few seasons, Cristobal has Miami among the nation’s elite. NOT: Mike Norvell, Florida State At the time it was a stunning loss when Georgia Tech topped Florida State in Ireland to start the season. Looking back, it might have been the Seminoles’ best performance all season. After a year where FSU went undefeated during the regular season only to be left out of the College Football Playoff after star quarterback Jordan Travis’ untimely injury, the Seminoles have completely collapsed. They’re averaging only 15 points per game. Only 2.5 yards per carry. They’ve scored only 10 offensive touchdowns in seven games. They have only one win, a 14-9 squeaker over Cal. No team in the ACC has a worse record. After two poor seasons to start for Norvell in Tallahassee, things look like they had returned to normal at FSU: Winning a lot. But now Norvell is 20-18 in ACC play during his time with the Seminoles as they’re 21-point underdogs heading into the rivalry game this weekend.

BIG 12

Mike Gundy (Photo by © NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

HOT: Matt Campbell, Iowa State After a nine-win season in 2020, Iowa State hit some lulls over the last few seasons but this could be Campbell’s best team. The offense is firing on all cylinders and the defense remains a major strength of the team. There have been some nailbiters against Iowa and UCF in a thriller last weekend but the Cyclones remain undefeated and they’re ranked No. 10 nationally. Iowa State and BYU are the only unbeaten teams left in the Big 12 and the Cyclones’ schedule shapes up that they could be undefeated heading into a late November showdown against Kansas State. Prior to Campbell’s arrival in Ames, Iowa State suffered through nine of 10 losing seasons. The Cyclones are now pacing to the College Football Playoff with an offense that’s filled with exciting players. NOT: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State The only team in the Big 12 without a conference win is Oklahoma State as the Cowboys looked better in a close loss to BYU last week but they were downright bad in blowout losses to West Virginia and Kansas State in recent weeks. Oklahoma State also lost to Utah, 22-19, as the Utes had a freshman QB in Isaac Wilson and the offense has been so bad for them this season that OC Andy Ludwig resigned over the weekend. Gundy is desperately trying to figure out a tough quarterback situation because Alan Bowman throws too many interceptions – he has nine this season – and the coach went to Garret Rangel last week but he got hurt against BYU. The Cowboys also have had a tough time stopping the run giving up 5.7 yards per carry. Oklahoma State is good enough – and Gundy is a good enough coach – to win out with games against Baylor, Arizona State, TCU, Texas Tech and Colorado left. But the Cowboys have been inconsistent so it could be a tough finish as well.

BIG TEN

Curt Cignetti (Photo by © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

HOT: Curt Cignetti, Indiana The Big Ten is having a pretty good run to start the season if the coach with the No. 1 team (Oregon) is not the hottest coach. But Cignetti has been incredible, almost unbelievable, so far at Indiana. With so many smart and elite transfer portal additions, the Hoosiers have completely revitalized their roster and Cignetti has been on genius level of running a program. Indiana not only has seven wins but seven double-digit wins, seven blowouts basically including a 56-7 decision against Nebraska over the weekend. The schedule has been on the light side and does get tougher but this is a program that not counting the COVID year had one winning season in the last 15, two in the last 28. Cignetti has been by far the Coach of the Year, Indiana football is the story of the year and who would have thought? NOT: Lincoln Riley, USC Leading Minnesota by a touchdown heading into the fourth quarter, USC lost by seven to the Golden Gophers a few weeks ago. The Trojans were up 20-6 at halftime against Penn State only to lose, 33-30, in overtime. USC was up 21-7 on Maryland at half only to lose, 29-28, to the Terrapins last weekend. Asked why his team cannot finish a game after the Maryland loss, Riley said: “I don’t know.” Here’s what we do know: USC is a disappointing 3-4 and now Riley is 22-12 overall, 14-9 in conference games. In five seasons at Oklahoma, Riley lost a total of 10 games.

SEC

Kalen DeBoer (Photo by © Randy Sartin-Imagn Images)