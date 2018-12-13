The Cyclone coaching staff, which beat a number of solid Power-5 programs for a commitment from a South Dakota offensive lineman this summer, hosted the three-star prospect for an official visit this past weekend.

Sioux Falls Lincoln senior Grant Treiber, who visited just once for a game this season, recapped a busy few days in Ames re-acquainting himself with the staff and his future teammates.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Treiber put much of his focus on his team this season following his July commitment.

The three-star has a 5.6 Rivals rating and had Power-5 offers from Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Vanderbilt at the time of his decision. He is considered the 70th-ranked offensive tackle nationally.

For more on Treiber's official visit and the highlights of his time spent in Ames, check out a more-detailed story posted at ISU Confidential.