Here's everything the leader of the Cyclones' program said in a media session following a 59-41 loss to Pittsburgh in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Opening comment:

"Credit Pitt for a really good game plan and executing it. They were the better team here today.

"Really proud of our guys, how they continued to fight, but it just wasn't our best today. Unfortunately, hate that it happened on this stage, but, again, all the credit goes to Pitt and the game that their coaches put together and their players executed."

On what he felt led to the team shooting just 23-percent from the floor:

"Yeah, I mean, for us, we're a team that is fueled by our defense and felt like early we didn't dictate and disrupt quite as well as we needed to to get our natural rhythm going.

"You know, I feel like our guys were working really hard to get great opportunities and their effort was good, but, you know, Pitt had a sound plan. They were playing personnel really heavy, and it worked for them here today.

"So, you know, credit to their defense. Just we didn't see it go through the hoop enough."

On if them having the officials check the rim before the game played into things mentally:

"Yeah, I don't know. I can't speak for our guys. I wasn't sure what all happened by the time they came out. They were checking it, and obviously there was a delay.

"I like to think our guys have enough mental toughness. We've been in a lot of big games and a lot of tough environments that that wouldn't impact us, but I can't speak for them exactly on that and how it affected them mentally."