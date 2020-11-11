CycloneReport - Top-50 national hoops prospect Hunter inks with Iowa State

Iowa State continued its recruiting success in Wisconsin Wednesday with the signing of Racine’s Tyrese Hunter to a national letter of intent.

Hunter, a 6-1 guard out of Racine St. Catherine’s, is a consensus four-star recruit that saw his rankings explode after an impressive summer. Hunter, who boasts supreme athleticism and toughness, topped out at No. 43 by Rivals.

“We are excited to sign Tyrese,” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said. “He is a guy that we connected with right away this past spring. Tyrese is just a great fit for our program because of his personality and character. He can really play. He brings great athleticism and toughness. He has an alpha dog approach to him. He is just going to continue to get better and better.

“He was a big get for us and I am excited about what he is going to bring to Iowa State. People are going to love his intensity; people are going to love his passion. He plays the game the right way and I think he has great things in store for him.”

Hunter, the No. 2 prep prospect in Wisconsin, averaged 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals last season. He shot 53.4 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range as a junior.

He earned Metro Classic Player of the Year honors while leading St. Catherine’s to a 25-0 record before COVID-19 ended the season on March 12. He scored 41 points, connecting on nine 3-pointers, and pulled down eight rebounds against rival Dominican, clinching the Metro Classic championship.

In his three-year career, Hunter has compiled 1,155 points, 359 rebounds, 232 assists and 171 steals.

Hunter played his AAU ball for Phenom U.

Hunter picked the Cyclones out of a final group of 10 that included Florida, Virginia Tech, Miami, Marquette, UCONN, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

The Cyclones have two scholarships remaining in this class.