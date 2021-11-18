Three-Point Stance: Teams with deceptive records, surprises, Frankenstein

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with the some teams that should be better than they are, 10 players who emerged as stars this season and the perfect college football defensive lineman, linebacker and defensive back.



1. TEAMS WITH DECEPTIVE RECORDS

Hendon Hooker (USA Today Sports Images)

I find it odd at times to see the records of some teams who are having what I felt were solid seasons. These teams should be better than their record indicates at least by my flawed logic. Tennessee — Doesn’t it feel like the Vols should be better than 5-5 this season? The offense is much improved and, aside from blowouts to Alabama and Georgia, the Vols have been in most every game. It just feels like they should be 6-4 having scored just eight fewer points on the season than 8-2 Ole Miss. Nebraska — The Huskers are 3-7 despite having a massive points disparity (286-209) as all seven of their losses are by one score or less. Even in league play their point differential is plus-14 despite being 1-6. That’s crazy. Boston College — Boston College is 6-4 overall but tied for last in the Atlantic at 2-4 in ACC play. Yet the Eagles have outscored opponent 263-199 this season and if Phil Jurkovec were healthy you can bet the offense wouldn’t have struggled in the more lopsided losses to NC State, Louisville and Syracuse. Iowa State — Despite being 6-4 the Cyclones have a better point differential in league play than Baylor and Oklahoma. Cal — The Bears have a positive point differential despite being 3-6 (2-4 in conference) and having so many of their players unavailable due to COVID protocols.

2. SURPRISING STARS OF THE 2021 SEASON

Kenny Pickett (USA Today Sports Images)

3. FRANKENSTEIN DEFENSIVE LINEMAN, LINEBACKER, DEFENSIVE BACK