CycloneReport - Three-Point Stance: Recent commits, Big 12 QBs, G5 DBs

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here ranking the quarterbacks in the Big 12, looking at notable recent commitments and discussing the top defensive backs from the Group of Five level.

1. RECENT COMMITS THAT STAND OUT

Naquan Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There have been some big commitments in the last week or so and here are the new pledges that stand out to me. LB Naquan Brown, LSU — Brown is a tall, angular linebacker who has a great frame to build on and is an important get for the Tigers. He has the potential to be an excellent pass rusher. LB/DE Dallas Turner, Alabama — Turner is an elite hybrid from Florida and another major get for ‘Bama from the Sunshine State. He’s an excellent pass rusher with good size and his snap anticipation is off the charts, which is why he makes so many plays in the backfield. DB Kaleb Edwards, Georgia Tech — Edwards is an athletic in-state get who could play many positions but will get his first look at safety. He’s rangy and can run as evidenced by his 1,500 rushing yards last season. WR Simeon Price, South Carolina — Price is an excellent athlete who will probably play slot receiver and brings that Florida speed to the table. ATH Jaylin Smith, USC — Smith will most likely play corner but he could play offense if needed as well. He’s elite at tracking the ball and can play nickel corner or safety as well as be on an island outside. RB Dylan Betts-Pauley, Vanderbilt — He’s a big back but he has nimble feet and can catch the ball and, coming from Hoover in Alabama, he knows a high level of competition and will help efforts in that state. CB Tony Grimes, North Carolina — Grimes is a big and elite corner with all the skills to be great. Dre Bly is from the Virginia Beach area and will coach him up so we should be looking at an All-ACC player and possible All-American. WR Christian Lewis, Kentucky — Lewis is a big receiver and a nice Southeast get from Alabama. He caught 75 passes and scored 20 touchdowns last season so he’s prolific.

CB Devonta Smith, Alabama — Smith has long arms and a ton of speed and is a huge flip from Ohio State. He’s a sudden corner who will only get better as he fills out. OL Charles Armstrong, Arizona State — Armstrong is a big and long offensive lineman who is a road grader and with some work can be a right tackle or even guard the blindside. At worst he’s a guard. This is a nice get from Florida. RB Ricky Parks, Utah — Parks is yet another good running back get from Florida following in the steps of Zach Moss. He can make people miss and drag tacklers as well. He was supposed to be all Iowa so this is a nice recruiting upset for the Utes. WR Theodore Knox, Mississippi State — Knox is a very good get from Texas with elite speed who will play in the slot and stretch the field. He’s perfect for a Mike Leach offense. DT Byron Murphy, Baylor — Murphy is a very active defensive tackle who is a sure tackle and is very good at gap assignment and discipline. He isn’t the tallest kid in the world but he uses his natural leverage to beat defenders and win the lowest man battle. TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon — Ferguson can stretch the field and is an athletic and big target who can high point the ball and win 50-50 battles. He put up good numbers last season and will team well with Moliki Motavao. WR Christian Dixon, Michigan — Dixon has solid size and can be an elite possession receiver at first and grow into a deep threat at Michigan. This is a huge get from a major program in California.

2. RANKING THE BIG 12 QUARTERBACKS

Sam Ehlinger (AP Images)

3. THE TOP GROUP OF FIVE DEFENSIVE BACKS