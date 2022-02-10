Three-Point Stance: Rebuilds, Big 12 transfers, coaching moves

Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is here with a look at the five biggest rebuilds in college football, a breakdown of the top incoming transfers for each Big 12 program and a rundown of some rare February hires.

1. FIVE HIGH-PROFILE PROGRAMS FACING THE BIGGEST REBUILDS

Brian Kelly (USA Today Sports Images)

Rebuilding in college football is never easy. This isn’t about Alabama or Ohio State who seemingly reload each year and compete for the playoff. And this isn’t about Nebraska or Miami who have been trying to recapture old glory for decades. Here are the five high-profile programs that are facing the biggest rebuilding jobs entering the 2022 season: LSU: The Ed Orgeron experiment was an absolute rollercoaster and, after firing the Louisiana native in the middle of the season, the Tigers made a splashy hire in Brian Kelly. The former Notre Dame coach isn't necessarily a traditional culture fit in Baton Rouge, but he's been cleaning up in the transfer portal and managed to hold on to a top-15 national recruiting class. There will always be plenty of talent on the Tigers' roster, but after massively underperforming for the past two seasons Kelly has his work cut out for him and needs to break in many new players including a brand new quarterback. Oklahoma: After Lincoln Riley made the jump to USC, the Sooners turned to former defensive coordinator Brent Venables to right the ship. But during the transition they lost a lot of their top players from last year's team, including their top two quarterbacks in Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler. Venables has done a nice job of rounding out his staff, but there's not going to be as much firepower in the offense this season so he's got to turn what has been a mediocre defense into a top-flight group if they're going to continue to sit atop the Big 12. Starting with Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, this will be a different looking team. Florida: The Gators fell off a cliff in 2021, losing their last four SEC games as well as their bowl game to UCF. They've brought in Billy Napier to clean up the mess - something he did very well at his last stop at Louisiana. But he is going to need to clean up a defense that finished in the bottom half of the SEC in nearly every statistical category. The Gators also finished with a bottom-five class in the SEC in the 2022 recruiting class, so don't expect a huge influx of talent in year one. USC: After the Trojans finally fired Clay Helton after seemingly five years in limbo and hired Riley away from Oklahoma they can now move forward. Riley has been hitting the portal hard, bringing in a lot of big-name players including former Sooners Caleb Williams and Mario Williams. But they've got holes to fill across the board and can’t afford injuries as quarterbacks Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart have transferred and All-American WR Drake London is off to the NFL. Wisconsin: The only team on this list to not go through a coaching change, this is still a rebuild for the Badgers. Why? Because after two down seasons by their standards and losing eight of 11 starters from the top statistical defense in the country from last season, including the entire secondary, there's a lot of work to do in Madison. On top of that, the Badgers are losing 68 percent of their receiving production from 2021, including the top three pass catchers from the team. They've brought in a new coordinator from the pro level in Bobby Engram, who could potentially bring in some new concepts and schemes, but there's a lot of work left to do if they're going to go back to being the dominant power in the Big Ten West.

2. THE BEST INCOMING TRANSFER FOR EACH BIG 12 PROGRAM

Lyn-J Dixon (USA Today Sports Images)

3. BIG-NAME COACHES IN PROMINENT NEW ROLES

Kevin Steele (USA Today Sports Images)