CycloneReport - Three-Point Stance: Ohio St. should not be in playoff; Big 12; more

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with the top 10 players in the Big 12, some thoughts on whether Ohio State deserves a spot in the College Football Playoff and a look ahead to next year's field.

I am grateful that there was a college football season this year after it was so close to being canceled, but this season has been a mess and we all know it. Now we have to deal with the playoff conundrum.

Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame should all be in, but what about the fourth and final spot? I'm sorry to say that it shouldn't go to Ohio State. Even if the Buckeyes play Northwestern in the Big Ten title game to move to 6-0, there are some serious issues that should keep them out of the College Football Playoff.

First, six games is just half a regular season. That is a huge advantage when you consider the number of games Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida, and Texas A&M have played. Ohio State would be relatively fresh and that’s a competitive advantage when you’re talking about playing this late in the season. If this were the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs played eight games and everyone else played 16, would that be fair? Football is a brutal and physical sport and teams wear down the more games they play.

Second, I’ve dismissed undefeated Group of Five teams like Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina and, at one point, BYU because they “don’t play anyone”. How on Earth can I bang the drum for the Buckeyes when they’ve beaten Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers and Michigan State. Their only quality wins would be against surprising teams like Indiana and, if they win, Northwestern. How is that better than Coastal Carolina beating Louisiana and BYU? Or Cincinnati beating SMU, Memphis or UCF? Maybe if Penn State were any good at all I’d reconsider, but I’d still have a tough time with the limited number of games.

The Big Ten made this mess so now the rest of the sport has to adjust everything to let them fix it? This is coming from someone who wanted to see Ohio State in the playoff because Justin Fields could give Clemson or Alabama fits. But, c’mon now, let’s be real.

Let’s not forget, either, that teams like Texas A&M and Florida have had to play teams like Alabama, Georgia and each other while the Buckeyes cruise through less games against lesser programs.

So what’s the solution? Let’s be nimble and change the rules in the right way this season. Expand the field to eight teams. Then I can at least not feel like the Gators, Aggies, Bearcats and others are being snubbed while the Buckeyes are put in the field. Put the Buckeyes as the No. 8 seed and make them earn their way. That’s the only fair thing I can think of.