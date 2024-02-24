Three-Point Stance: Notre Dame, Iowa State, 2025 tight ends
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith talks Notre Dame, Iowa State and a special group of 2025 tight ends in today's Three-Point Stance.
1. The great Notre Dame debate
You’ve likely heard the debate around Notre Dame football in recent days. Are they still a blueblood program worthy of special treatment in the world of college football?
This whole debate was brought on after the new rules for the College Football Playoff came out. When the playoff goes to a 12-team format next season here is the criteria. The committee changed the format to include the five highest-ranked conference champions. Which includes the highest-ranked non-Power Five champion and seven at-large schools.
That put Notre Dame, which is an independent school, in a tricky spot. The four highest seeds will all go to conference champions. Those are the only schools eligible for a first-round bye. So, Notre Dame’s quest for its first national championship since 1988 would require four wins. That’s a tough draw.
Some would argue it's Notre Dame’s own doing. The desire to stay independent has never really hurt Notre Dame. It remains an enormous brand and the program has been very good in recent years.
Two things are true in the debate. Notre Dame is still a blueblood in college football. The Irish are still among the top brands in the country. That's despite not winning a national championship since current coach Marcus Freeman was 2 years old.
It’s also true that the program does not deserve any special treatment when it comes to the College Football Playoff.
2. Iowa State loses OC
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is getting used to replacing his offensive coordinator. For the second year in a row he will have that task. This year it’s rising coaching star Nate Scheelhaase who is departing the program, as he left the Cyclones to work under coach Sean McVay with the Rams as the new passing game coordinator.
This is a tough blow for Iowa State. Scheelhaase is very highly thought of by Midwest recruits. The former Illinois quarterback relates well to players and has helped bring in a lot of talent to Ames.
He’s also a great coach. His first-year quarterback, Rocco Becht, broke ISU freshman records for completions (231), passing yards (3,120) and passing touchdowns (23) while earning Big 12 offensive freshman of the year honors.
Before becoming the offensive coordinator at Iowa State, he coached wide receivers, running backs and quarterbacks. He’s still only 33 but has a wealth of experience in coaching already.
I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Scheelhaase return to the college game in the next few years. Except the next time he’s on a college sideline, it would be as a head coach.
3. Another special TE group in 2025
We are deep in meetings and preparations for the next batch of 2025 rankings. As I’ve continued to study the class in the Midwest another trend is emerging.
The tight end group could be special, again.
It’s another deep group that is led by a potential future NFL player in Linkon Cure. The Goodland, Kan., native is a complete tight end with a growing offer list from around the country. It’s going to be hard for any school to pull him away from Kansas State. But there are some big-name schools charging hard for him.
Da’Saahn Brahme has as much upside as anyone in the region. He’s got the look of a modern hybrid tight end with good speed and acceleration. He is already a good route runner and has reliable hands. Brame hauled in 46 catches for 942 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He’s got ties to Kansas State. But Tennessee, Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas A&M and Michigan are all after him.
There is also a wild card tight end with big potential. It’s not going out a limb to say that everyone should pay attention to Iowa tight end commits. But I’m telling you to watch out for Thomas Meyer.
Meyer is poised for a big jump in the rankings. He’s a terrific athlete that does a bit of everything for his high school team. The Hawkeyes jumped on him early before the word could truly get out about him, as coach Kirk Ferentz has found another gem at the position.
