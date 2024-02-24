You’ve likely heard the debate around Notre Dame football in recent days. Are they still a blueblood program worthy of special treatment in the world of college football?

This whole debate was brought on after the new rules for the College Football Playoff came out. When the playoff goes to a 12-team format next season here is the criteria. The committee changed the format to include the five highest-ranked conference champions. Which includes the highest-ranked non-Power Five champion and seven at-large schools.

That put Notre Dame, which is an independent school, in a tricky spot. The four highest seeds will all go to conference champions. Those are the only schools eligible for a first-round bye. So, Notre Dame’s quest for its first national championship since 1988 would require four wins. That’s a tough draw.

Some would argue it's Notre Dame’s own doing. The desire to stay independent has never really hurt Notre Dame. It remains an enormous brand and the program has been very good in recent years.

Two things are true in the debate. Notre Dame is still a blueblood in college football. The Irish are still among the top brands in the country. That's despite not winning a national championship since current coach Marcus Freeman was 2 years old.

It’s also true that the program does not deserve any special treatment when it comes to the College Football Playoff.