Three-Point Stance: Coaches, 10-win droughts, Ohio State

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with a some thoughts on some Power Five coaches that don’t get enough attention, some teams close to winning 10 games for the first time in a long time and the Mount Rushmore of Ohio State football since 1980.

1. COACHES THAT EXCEL IN DIFFICULT SITUATIONS

Dave Clawson (Getty Images)

We all know how much attention Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and the rest get from the national media. Heck, even disappointments like Jim Harbaugh are talked about all the time. But what about the coaches that do a great job at difficult places to little or no fanfare? Let’s give them some love. 1. Dave Clawson, Wake Forest — Most fans simply do not appreciate how difficult it is to win at Wake Forest. For one, it's the smallest school in the entire Power Five and it has some of the toughest academic standards, meaning the pool of prospects it can recruit is diminished. Plus, it is right down the road from bigger brands North Carolina and NC State, so the Demon Deacons typically are not getting the cream of the crop when it comes to in-state talent. On top of that, he inherited a program that had progressively gotten worse toward the end of the Jim Grobe era, so he was starting out behind the eight ball. Making it to five consecutive bowl games is an amazing feat, and it's a bit of a surprise that some of the bigger programs in the country haven't come calling. 2. David Shaw, Stanford — Despite being the four-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Shaw is still very underrated in terms of what he's done at Stanford, another school that has tough academic standards limiting the players it can recruit. In 10 seasons, he has four top-10 finishes in the polls, five seasons of double-digit wins and three Pac-12 titles. When people think that all he did was inherit a great situation from Harbaugh, they forget that Harbaugh never won the conference, and went only 29-21 during his tenure. Shaw has gone 86-34, and continues to field a team that is very competitive every single season. 3. Dave Doeren, NC State — NC State has always been the little brother program in the Tar Heel State, but that hasn't stopped Doeren from putting together some really good squads. He's 55-46 in eight seasons with six bowl appearances. If you throw out his first season at the helm, he's really only had one sub-par year (2019), and the Wolfpack continually punch above their weight in the middle class of the ACC. Oh, and you can't forget what he did at Northern Illinois - 23-4 with two MAC titles and a 15-1 record in conference. 4. Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia — When Mendenhall (somewhat shockingly) left BYU to take over a Virginia program that had completely bottomed out under Mike London, he had a very tall task ahead of him. All the Cavs have done is make a bowl every season besides his first (last season they declined the invitation due to COVID), and win the Coastal in 2019, the first time they've ever won the division since the ACC went to the two division format in 2005. He's got this program trending in the right direction, and has in many respects out performed Justin Fuente at rival Virginia Tech, who was hired the same year. 5. Justin Wilcox, Cal — Justin Wilcox simply knows defense, and his teams are built on that. Despite up-and-down QB play, and playing in a tough Pac-12 North with the likes of Oregon, Washington and Stanford, Wilcox's Golden Bears teams have been competitive every season. Last year was a complete throw-away, as they only played four games, including a strange Sunday game at UCLA, and they had their two easiest games on the calendar cancelled. Don't be surprised if Cal is back making noise in the Pac-12 again.

2. PROGRAMS THAT COULD SNAP LONG DOUBLE-DIGIT WIN DROUGHTS

Michael Penix, Jr. (Getty Images)

3. THE MOUNT RUSHMORE OF OHIO STATE FOOTBALL

Troy Smith (Getty Images)