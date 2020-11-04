CycloneReport - Three-Point Stance: Breakout players, recruiting winners, more

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with some breakout players you may have never heard of, six teams on the rise in recruiting and a new feature called "This Is Why I’m Dumb."

There are some players in college football that are having great seasons, yet few people know about them nationally. Here are some offensive guys you need to know about.

1. RB Leddie Brown, WVU - Brown was a big get for West Virginia back in the 2018 class, and it’s paying off as he has 694 yards and eight scores for the Mountaineers. He does not get the national attention he deserves.

2. TE Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss - When looking at the top tight ends in the country you don’t see Yeboah listed often. But he has six scores on 22 catches and has been excellent.

3. TE Hunter Long, Boston College - Long is in the same boat as some other overlooked tight ends, and leads the country in catches at the position with 41.

4. RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M - I love Spiller and think he’s one of the best running backs in the country who doesn’t get recognition. He’s a huge part of the Aggies' success so far and is averaging 102.4 yards per game.

5. QB Phil Jurkovec, Boston College - Jurkovec looked over his head at times at Notre Dame, but now the Irish would kill to have the dual threat instead of Ian Book.

6. RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina - Never heard of him? You should have, because he’s one of the elite backs in the SEC and one of the best-kept secrets around.

7. OL Christian Darisaw, Virginia Tech - Darishaw rates out as one of the best offensive linemen in the entire country this year, and not one person outside of the Hokies fan base has heard of him.

8. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State - I’ve mentioned him before, but he needs some more love as one of the most productive runners in the country. He leads the nation amojng RBs with more than two games at 150.2 yards per game.



9. WR Marlon Williams, UCF - UCF has a fun offense to watch and Williams is emerging as one of the most reliable targets in the country.

10. TE Cary Angeline, NC State - He joins the other tight ends who are overlooked and is a touchdown machine in the red zone.