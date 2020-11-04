CycloneReport - Three-Point Stance: Breakout players, recruiting winners, more

Three-Point Stance: Breakout players, recruiting winners, more
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some breakout players you may have never heard of, six teams on the rise in recruiting and a new feature called "This Is Why I’m Dumb."
*****
MORE: Commitment Issues Podcast on Clemson-ND, Michigan, more
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
1. Under-the-radar breakout players
There are some players in college football that are having great seasons, yet few people know about them nationally. Here are some offensive guys you need to know about.
1. RB Leddie Brown, WVU - Brown was a big get for West Virginia back in the 2018 class, and it’s paying off as he has 694 yards and eight scores for the Mountaineers. He does not get the national attention he deserves.
2. TE Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss - When looking at the top tight ends in the country you don’t see Yeboah listed often. But he has six scores on 22 catches and has been excellent.
3. TE Hunter Long, Boston College - Long is in the same boat as some other overlooked tight ends, and leads the country in catches at the position with 41.
4. RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M - I love Spiller and think he’s one of the best running backs in the country who doesn’t get recognition. He’s a huge part of the Aggies' success so far and is averaging 102.4 yards per game.
5. QB Phil Jurkovec, Boston College - Jurkovec looked over his head at times at Notre Dame, but now the Irish would kill to have the dual threat instead of Ian Book.
6. RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina - Never heard of him? You should have, because he’s one of the elite backs in the SEC and one of the best-kept secrets around.
7. OL Christian Darisaw, Virginia Tech - Darishaw rates out as one of the best offensive linemen in the entire country this year, and not one person outside of the Hokies fan base has heard of him.
8. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State - I’ve mentioned him before, but he needs some more love as one of the most productive runners in the country. He leads the nation amojng RBs with more than two games at 150.2 yards per game.
9. WR Marlon Williams, UCF - UCF has a fun offense to watch and Williams is emerging as one of the most reliable targets in the country.
10. TE Cary Angeline, NC State - He joins the other tight ends who are overlooked and is a touchdown machine in the red zone.
*****
2. Six teams winning recruiting wars lately
1. Ohio State - Wait, Ohio State hasn’t received a 2021 commitment in over a month and a 2022 commitment since early September. So how are the Buckeyes No. 1? Quinn Ewers and many other 2022 prospects are on the cusp of a commitment and they still lead for WR Emeka Egbuka and DE JT Tuimoloau. Just watch what happens.
2. Georgia - UGA just landed a key defensive lineman in Kyrion Ingram-Dawkins for 2021 and an elite CB in 2022 with Deyon Buie on board. DB Kamari Lassiter was a big one from Alabama as well for 2021.
3. Texas A&M - Amari Daniels and Yulkeith Brown are two impressive gets from Florida - Jimbo Fisher’s old stomping grounds. Things are also trending well for DE Tunmise Adeleye.
4. Oklahoma - Billy Bowman is on board and that stings Texas in a big way, while Talynn Shettron is another elite WR in the class of 2022. And the Sooners are in play for a ton of remaining five-stars.
5. LSU - Sage Ryan was a huge in-state keep, and adding TE/WR Jack Bech was big because of his versatility.
6. Oklahoma State - The Cowboys don’t often make lists like this, but CJ Brown is an excellent 2022 RB, and I like Nick Martin a lot in the 2021 class as a versatile athlete.
*****
3. And finally, a new feature I like to call 'This is Why I’m Dumb'
This is Why I’m Dumb: I thought Bryce Young would be starting over Mac Jones by now at Alabama.
This is Why I’m Dumb: I really thought LSU would be the second-best team in the SEC West this season.
This is Why I’m Dumb: I thought Minnesota would Row The Boat and be good this season.
This is Why I’m Dumb: I thought UNC would take the next step in the ACC.
This is Why I’m Dumb: I thought Georgia had one of the deeper QB rooms heading into the season before Jamie Newman opted out.
This is Why I’m Dumb: I thought a team from the Big 12 would have a chance at the playoff.
This is Why I’m Dumb: I expected Kellen Mond to be his typical inconsistent self this season for the Aggies.
This is Why I’m Dumb: I thought we’d be enjoying Pac-12 football by now.
This is Why I’m Dumb: I thought Auburn was going to have a good defense despite all the losses on that side of the ball.
This is Why I’m Dumb: I thought Louisville would actually be a decent football team.
This is Why I’m Dumb: I thought Arkansas would struggle to win a game this year.
This is Why I’m Dumb: I thought Michigan was for real after one game.
This is Why I’m Dumb: I thought Wisconsin - of all programs - would keep its team free from COVID.
This is Why I’m Dumb: I thought Quinn Ewers would stick with Texas regardless of Tom Herman’s job stability.