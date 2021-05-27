Three-Point Stance: Big 12 studs, Jaydon Blue, NFL prospects

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with a look at 10 Big 12 players he’s excited to see next season, some thoughts players opting out of high school football and the best NFL prospect in each FBS conference for the 2021 season.

FACT OR FICTION: Jimbo Fisher is to blame for state of FSU football

Spring football is over for most programs and, as always, there are breakout players that have fans excited. Let’s continue today with the Big 12 and focus on 10 non-freshmen that I’m most excited to see this season.

1. RB Zach Evans, TCU — His 75-yard run in the spring game has me excited about a breakout year from the former five-star.

2. RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma — Gray makes a potent Sooners offense look even more dangerous as he hits the ground running from Tennessee.

3. DT Moro Ojomo, Texas — He might not get a ton of publicity but he’s a dominant force on the defensive line who should make it hard to run and stay in the pocket.

4. DT Apu Ika, Baylor — The LSU transfer has made an immediate impact at a key position and, like Ojomo, he will not get a ton of notice but will be crucial.

5. OL Jarrod Hufford, Iowa State — Iowa State returns depth at almost every position and this guy provides even more as he can plug in and play if anyone goes down.

6. LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State — His experience is key and his leadership will be welcome. He’s a solid tackler and could be part of the league's best defense.

7. DB Julius Brents, Kansas State — Brents comes over from Iowa and provides immediate help and athleticism for K-State.

8. QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech — He’s jumping into a great situation to put up monster numbers and the limited spring was a showcase for that.

9. DB Scottie Young, West Virginia — With the losses at defensive back, Young will need to step up and has already shown signs.

10. RB Daniel Hishaw, Kansas — His energy and power running style will be perfect for a team that needs to control the clock and make key first downs.