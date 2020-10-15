CycloneReport - Three-Point Stance: Big 12 snapshot, must-gets, surprising players

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a breakdown of Big 12 recruiting, the most important OL commitments over the last four recruiting cycles and 10 players who are already surprising me this season.

1. BIG 12 RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Caleb Williams (Rivals.com)

It’s time to wrap up the Power Five conference snap shots with the Big 12 where OU is on the rise and Texas is trending the wrong way. Dominant Team: Oklahoma — The Sooners are tops in the Big 12 this year and are set up for an amazing finish with prospects like Billy Bowman, Bryce Foster and Camar Wheaton interested down the stretch. Oklahoma should run away with the Big 12 this year. Biggest Recruiting Get: QB Caleb Williams, Oklahoma — The nation’s No. 3 prospect brings a lot to the table and replaces former Sooner commit Brock Vandagriff, who decommited to stay home at Georgia. Biggest Recruiting Get II: DE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas — This is the type of elite pass rusher and difference-maker the Longhorns need to keep at home and add to their defense. He’s an early starter for sure. Biggest Recruiting Loss: OT Tommy Brockermeyer, Alabama — The Longhorns legacy and his four-star brother James left Texas to go play for Alabama. That’s bad for Tom Herman in a big way. On The Come Up: West Virginia — I like that the Mountaineers are recruiting some old hot spots and keeping top players in the area. They are doing a very good job under Neal Brown, better than the previous regime. Slowing Down: TCU — This is going to be a small class for Gary Patterson, but we rarely see the Horned Frogs down at the bottom of the conference recruiting rankings. Steady Eddie: Iowa State — The Cyclones have been steady in recent years with a star average close to three and are always in the middle of the conference rankings. As Expected: Texas — The Longhorns are still in the national top 20 despite losing some key recruiting battles and this is as good as can be expected without winning and with Herman on the hot seat. Must Keep: RB Camar Wheaton — The best running back prospect in Texas has to stay in the conference as Oklahoma battles a few SEC programs for him. Out of State Grab: WR Mario Williams, Oklahoma — A Florida five-star skill player who commits sight unseen to the Sooners? That’s big.

Out-of-State Grab II: RB Jaylen Anderson, West Virginia — Ohio is one of those states that West Virginia should be hitting every year and Anderson is a four-star home run at a needed position. In-State Keep: OT Wyatt Milum, West Virginia — You can’t let the rare in-state four-stars go away and West Virginia locked him down. Milum has the potential to be a franchise left tackle. In-State Keep II: QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech — Morton is a big-time talent and the only four-star in the Texas Tech class so he was a must get for the Red Raiders. New Coach Crootin’: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has done a very good job filling some big shoes left by Matt Rhule and he has the Bears up near the top of the conference. Hot Seat Recruiting: Herman’s seat at Texas is very hot and things aren’t going well with recent decommitments from Bowman and QB Jalen Milroe. But 2022 five-star quarterback commit Quin Ewers is a huge get.

2. THE BIGGEST MUST-GET OL RECRUITS OVER THE LAST FOUR YEARS

Amarius Mims (Rivals.com)

3. TEN PLAYERS WHO HAVE SURPRISED SO FAR THIS SEASON