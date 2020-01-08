Third-ranked Kansas' First-Half Flurry Buries Iowa State in Hilton
A flurry of points to close out the first half turned a two-point game into a Kansas rout, and the Cyclones never recovered in dropping a 79-53 decision to third-ranked Kansas on Wednesday night.Th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news