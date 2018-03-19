After recently picking up an Iowa State offer during a phone conversation with a trio of coaches, a Missouri prep offensive lineman is excited to be taking his third trip to the campus this weekend.

Blue Springs Class of 2019 three-star Conrad Rowley said the Cyclones’ interest gradually picked up from the time he visited for the Kansas and Iowa games this past year. It ultimately led to his getting an offer during a conversation withhead coach Matt Campbell and assistants Nate Scheelhaase and Jeff Myers.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Rowley, who also has offers from Kansas, Northwestern and Rice, and has gotten strong interest from Oklahoma State, said he was impressed with the progress shown in Campbell’s second season on the job.

But perhaps more than anything, Rowley said he likes the support behind the football program.

