The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State vs. UCF

As the old saying goes, ‘great defense beats a great offense’, and that will be put to the test on Saturday night when Iowa State hosts UCF inside Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones enter play ranked first in the conference in both scoring defense (11 points per game, fifth nationally) and total defense (285.3 yards, 15th nationally). The opponent this weekend counters with an offense that ranks tops in the Big 12 and is 13th nationally averaging 473.8 yards per game. The 2024 season has the makings of being the best in school history, as Iowa State is 6-0 for the first time since 1938. It has the opportunity on Saturday to open a conference season with four consecutive wins for the first time in program history. The Cyclones jumped to #9 in the latest AP poll, their highest ranking since week two of the 2021 season. Matt Campbell’s squad is coming off another huge victory away from Ames last Saturday night when it toppled West Virginia 28-16. It marked the program’s sixth straight conference road win, the most in school history. Not only has a solid defense paved the way for a 6-0 start, but so has an efficient offense that’s taking care of the ball. ISU is plus-nine in turnover margin to rank first in the Big 12 and fourth nationally. In the 12-point victory over the Mountaineers, the Cyclones were plus-two in turnover margin and converted a pair of interceptions into 14 points. Coordinator Jon Heacock’s defense is getting better as games go on and recovered swiftly from a slow start in Morgantown. For the season, opponents are averaging just 4.3 points and 121 yards in the second half.

ISU put the clamps on West Virginia’s two star running backs Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson last week and should be tested by a prolific rush offense again on Saturday. UCF is putting up big yardage on the ground, but that’s not always equated to points. During a three-game winning streak to open 2024, it averaged nearly 46 points per game. In the losses to Colorado, Florida, and Cincinnati that followed, the Knights have been held to just under 16 per contest. The team is at a bit of a crossroads after being heralded as one of the contenders to make the Big 12 Championship game and much of that is centered around the quarterback position. Veteran KJ Jefferson, an Arkansas transfer and the Big 12’s Preseason Offensive Newcomer of the Year, was benched for the Cincinnati game in favor of 17-year-old EJ Colson. The true freshman misfired on three of his first four passes, then made way for Jacurri Brown for the balance of the game. But if there’s any head coach that knows how to manage the position it’s Gus Malzahn, an offensive guru who’s a veteran coach in the Power-4 ranks and former leader of the Auburn program. Like the Cyclones, the Knights have struggled to get off to fast starts, but the road team tomorrow just hasn’t found a way to get itself out of early trouble. Let’s begin the breakdown of all five phases of Saturday’s matchup.





Iowa State Rush Offense vs. UCF Rush Defense

For the first time in four games, the Cyclones didn’t go for more than 200 yards against the Mountaineers, finishing instead with 129 on 45 carries. However, it’s still hard to argue the ground game wasn’t a strength for the team throughout a 12-point road victory. Sophomore running back Carson Hansen became the focal point early and often, finishing with 96 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, averaging 4.8 per attempt. Jaylon Jackson and Abu Sama were held in check, limited to 25 yards on 14 carries by West Virginia, but Hansen more than made up for it. Recent results have still been good enough to have I-State in the first division of the conference (7th) and in the FBS (58th) with an average of 174.3 yards per game. Jackson’s two solid efforts in late-September still has him leading the team with 314 rushing yards on 48 carries. He’s added a pair of touchdowns. Hansen ascended to third on the team with 307 yards on 61 attempts to go with a team-high five touchdowns. After a big night in Houston three weeks ago, Abu Sama has been held to just 22 combined yards on 10 carries in two weeks since. The by-committee approach looks like it will continue for the foreseeable future, as all three backs are bringing different dimensions to the run game. The Cyclones posted their second-best PFF run grade (77.5) of the season against the Mountaineers, but the run block mark (48.5) was the lowest in six games.

As it did last week in West Virginia, Iowa State should encounter more resistance in this phase from the Knights who rank second in the Big 12 and are 12th nationally, holding opponents to just 91.2 rushing yards per game. Although it ended in a six-point home defeat, UCF did a relatively solid job in keeping a run-heavy Cincinnati offense in check. Running back Corey Kiner rushed for 83 yards on 17 carries, but the rest of the Bearcats did little to help and finished with 97 on 32, or an average of three per attempt. The Knights were particularly good on the ground in their lone Big 12 win to date, as they held TCU to just 62 yards on 16 carries, or fewer than four per attempt. UCF hit the transfer portal during the offseason to improve this phase greatly. Inside linebackers Deshawn Pace (Cincinnati) and Ethan Barr (Vanderbilt) lead the team in tackles, with the former tallying 28 and one tackle-for-loss and the latter 26 and 1.5. Safety Quadric Bullard ranks third with 25 tackles. Cornerback Mac McWilliams has also played a big role in support and leads the team with four tackles-for-loss, while defensive end Nyjalik Kelly ranks second with 3.5. The Knights’ 83.5 PFF run defense grade is 41st nationally, but they have slumped to a 64.5 tackling mark that’s 74th overall.

Advantage: Even.





Iowa State Pass Offense vs. UCF Pass Defense

A steady hand at the controls of the Cyclone offense all season, Rocco Becht continued his stellar play on a night in which his father Anthony was inducted into the West Virginia Athletics Hall of Fame. He completed 18-of-26 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown. It was the fourth time in six games that he’s thrown for at least 265 yards in games. Iowa State’s PFF passing game grade of 81.6 last Saturday was its best of the season. In his second season as a starter, Becht has passed for 1,438 yards and a 10:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio on 105-of-158 completions. He has now thrown a touchdown pass in 10 straight games, which is the third-longest streak in school history. The recipients of much of his passes to date continue to be Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. The former had a string of seven straight games with a touchdown reception snapped, but still managed six passes for 102 yards in the win over the Mountaineers. Noel has been no slouch, finding the end zone once again last Saturday while catching five balls for 77 yards. For the season, Noel leads with 528 receiving yards (on 29 catches), while Higgins is tops in catches with 39 (for 505 yards) and five touchdowns. ISU is attempting to get a third option involved in the passing game and tight end Ben Brahmer, but the sophomore has caught just eight passes for 160 yards and one touchdown. Through six games, Iowa State is seventh in the conference and 49th nationally in pass offense, averaging 247.8 yards per game. Pass efficiency-wise, they’re much better, sitting fourth in the conference and 26th nationally with a 156.57 rating.

Surprisingly, the Knights’ worst performance against the pass this season came in the one-point victory over TCU when quarterback Josh Hoover threw for 402 yards and four touchdowns on 35-of-52 completions. Aside from that one blemish, the Knights have been pretty mediocre against the pass. The presently sit 12th out of 16 conference teams and 102nd nationally, surrendering 246 yards per game. The Knights have intercepted seven passes, with Pace’s two leading the way, in six games to tie for fourth in the conference, but they’ve still managed to not be very good in the efficiency category. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 142-of-206 passes for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns (second-most in the Big 12). UCF’s pass efficiency defense rating of 139.9 is 13th in the conference and 100th nationally. Likely the biggest reason for the drop-off in efficiency has been the lack of a pass rush. The Knights are last in the conference with just five sacks. Kelly has accounted for two of those five, along with a pair of quarterback hurries. Malachi Lawrence’s three quarterback hurries are a team high.

Advantage: Moderate Iowa State.





Iowa State Rush Defense vs. UCF Rush Offense

Winning this phase and holding West Virginia 76 yards below its season average played a big role in a 28-16 victory. The Mountaineers set out to establish a ground game early before having to put way too much on the shoulders of quarterback Garrett Greene. While Greene still managed to rush for 87 yards on 10 carries, the Cyclones held the dynamic duo of Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson to a combined 63 yards on 21 carries, or an average of three per attempt. That was a huge win for Heacock and the defense, as the Mountaineers had approached 400 on the ground a week before and ranked 15th nationally with an average of 223 coming in. The Cyclones remain a middle of the pack rush defense, sitting eighth in the Big 12 and tied for 63rd nationally, allowing 139.7 yards per outing. This is a phase that’s trending in the right direction with ISU set to face another run-dominant offense. According to PFF, the Cyclones have posted their top two run defense grades (75.1 – West Virginia and 75.5 – Baylor) the past two weeks. That’s a remarkable accomplishment for a team that continues to deal with a bevy of injuries at linebacker. Redshirt freshman walk-on Rylan Barnes made his first career start against West Virginia, playing alongside sophomore starter Kooper Ebel inside. At SAM linebacker, Jacob Ellis left early with an injury, paving the way for true freshman Beau Goodwin to handle a balance of the snaps. Another true freshman, starting MIKE backer Cael Brezina, remains questionable to return against UCF. Safety Malik Verdon leads the team with 42 tackles, while Ebel has chipped in with 39 and a team-high 4.5 tackles-for-loss. Beau Freyler sits third with 37 tackles. Linemen JR Singleton and Joey Petersen each have recorded 3.5 tackles-for-loss.

Tailback RJ Harvey leads one of the nation’s best rushing offenses, but it’s been a pretty uneven campaign for the team captain who’s tallied 694 yards and nine touchdowns on 108 carries. The fifth-year senior and Virginia transfer recorded his 11th career 100-yard game at TCU in week three but has been held to an average of 82 in the three losses that have followed. The veteran back has been limited due to the team’s lackluster quarterback play and will likely face another defense on Saturday that’s focus is on him. Peny Boone ranks second on the team with 208 rushing yards on 34 carries, while Myles Montgomery has chipped in with 153 and two touchdowns on 23. Thanks in large part to the work done early in the season, the Knights have remained first in the Big 12 and fourth nationally, averaging 268 yards per game. PFF gives Harvey and his fellow backs much of the credit for their season’s work, as UCF’s 88.1 run grade is 10th nationally and its 66.5 run block mark is 48th. As usual with a Malzahn-coached team, the Knights will feature the quarterback in the run game. The change in personnel and moving from Jefferson to Brown has actually bolstered this facet of the offense. After coming off the bench early to replace Colson, Brown rushed for 84 yards on 16 carries versus the Bobcats. For the season, despite playing in just three games, he ranks fourth on the team in rushing with 176 yards.

Advantage: Slight UCF.





Iowa State Pass Defense vs. UCF Pass Offense

Expect another banner performance in this phase for the Cyclones, who encounter an offense in a bit of disarray at the quarterback position coming in. More on that below. Iowa State remains first in the conference and fifth nationally in pass defense, allowing just 145.7 yards per game. Opposing quarterbacks have combined to complete 91-of-173 passes for 874 yards and a 5:10 TD:INT ratio. ISU’s 10 interceptions are tied with BYU for the conference lead and are tied for fifth nationally. Despite a solid performance against Greene this past Saturday, the Cyclones actually slid from first to second in the conference in pass efficiency defense with a 93.02 rating. They’re fourth nationally, behind just Washington, Texas, and BYU. The strength of this defense continues to be on the back end, where cornerback Jontez Williams has intercepted passes in three straight games to lead the team in that category. Jeremiah Cooper and Darien Porter have chipped in with two interceptions apiece. Myles Purchase leads with four pass breakups, while Freyler has added three. ISU’s 91.5 PFF coverage grade remains eighth nationally. The secondary has managed to play at an elite level without much benefit of a pass rush up front. It’s tied for 110th nationally with a 63.6 pass rush grade. The Cyclones’ nine sacks are 14th out of 16 conference teams. Singleton has accounted for three of those.

Brown appears to be the guy for now at quarterback for UCF after passing for 207 yards and one touchdown on 13-of-20 completions versus Cincinnati. Along with his rushing yardage, the redshirt sophomore transfer from Miami (Fla.) gave the offense a boost. However, it didn’t necessarily lead to a better result on the scoreboard for a team that’s scored 13 points in each of the past two weeks. For the season, the Knights are 12th in the conference and 90th nationally averaging 205.8 passing yards per game. Despite the quarterback carousel at the midway point of the season, UCF has managed to do is take care of the football and its four interceptions thrown are tied for second in the conference. That’s helped its pass efficiency offense (144.15) sit sixth in the Big 12 and 49th nationally. The favorite target for Knight quarterbacks remains Kobe Hudson, who leads the team with 23 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns. However, finding a consistent second option has been an issue, and is now even more so after the opt out of Xavier Townsend. Randy Pittman is second with 12 receptions for 157 yards. Pass protection has been an issue for the offensive line, as UCF has allowed 18 sacks in six games to rank second-worst in the conference.

Advantage: Moderate Iowa State.





Iowa State Special Teams vs. UCF Special Teams

It was a pretty quiet evening for the Cyclones’ special teams in Morgantown. Kyle Konrardy’s 47-yard missed field goal was his only attempt and dropped him to 8-of-11 from three this season. The redshirt freshman hit all four extra points to improve to 22-of-23 for the year. Tyler Perkins (42 yards) and Jace Gilbert (35 yards) attempted punts in the game. Perkins checks in with an average of 39.5 on 13 attempts, while Gilbert has averaged 39.4 yards on nine attempts. ISU’s punt and kickoff return game remain nearly non-existent. Noel attempted one kickoff for 22 yards versus the Mountaineers, but that was it. Gilbert remains the kickoff specialist and recorded four touchbacks in five attempts last Saturday. ISU’s 63.5 PFF special teams grade is 114th nationally.

When Townsend departed the team earlier this month, it took away a big chunk of the team’s kickoff and punt return production. He had attempted 10 punt returns for a 12.1-yard average and seven kickoffs for 23.1. That leaves Ladarius Tennison (three kickoffs for 20.7-yard average) as the top return threat. Grant Reddick and Colton Boomer have split the field goal attempts, with the former being a perfect 4-for-4 and the latter just 3-of-6. Mitch McCarthy ranks seventh in the Big 12 with a 44.4-yard average on 16 punt attempts. Opposing teams haven’t had many return opportunities in 2024, as Boomer and Evan Morris have combined for 28 touchdowns on 32 kickoffs.

Advantage: Even.





The Last Word

This looks on paper to be a similar matchup as the one the Cyclones just prevailed in at West Virginia. The Knights will look to establish the ground game early and has a mobile quarterback in Brown that will need to be accounted for. Iowa State schemed for that masterfully last week and came away with a 12-point win. While Harvey might be an upgrade from White and Donaldson at running back, I’m not sure UCF’s quarterback position is in better shape with Brown, Jefferson, and Colson, versus the Mountaineers and the veteran Greene. I think the Cyclones will turn this into a one-dimensional offense. On the flip side, while the Knights’ rush defense has been respectable, I think ISU will put forth another workman-like effort. That might not end with another 235-yard showing but expect the Cyclones to be around their season average. Where I think Iowa State wins this one is through the air with Becht, Higgins, and Noel. UCF’s pass rush has been non-existent, and the quarterback should have plenty to go through his progressions and perhaps get secondary options Brahmer or Eli Green more involved. The Knights are also not really known as a team that starts fast, so I think the Cyclones set the tone early and cruise to a two-score victory.

Final Score Prediction: Iowa State 31, UCF 17.