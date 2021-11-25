The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State vs. TCU
Iowa State will be sending off 23 upperclassmen on Friday afternoon at Jack Trice Stadium, a Senior Day that takes on special meaning for head coach Matt Campbell. Several of those to be honored on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news