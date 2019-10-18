News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-18 11:11:28 -0500') }} football Edit

The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State at Texas Tech

Paul Clark • CycloneReport
@cyclonereport
Publisher

It’s not easy to win on the road in the Big 12. And it’s even tougher to do it on back-to-back weekends. When was the last time for Iowa State? How ‘bout never. In fact, the last time ISU won confe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}