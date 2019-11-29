News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 11:29:15 -0600') }} football Edit

The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State at Kansas State

Paul Clark • CycloneReport
@cyclonereport
Publisher

There’s a lot on the line for Iowa State in this week’s season finale at Kansas State. The Cyclones are 5-3 in the Big 12 and 7-4 overall and a win clinches third place in the final conference stan...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}