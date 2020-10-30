The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State at Kansas
Iowa State will face polar opposites one week apart on the road, traveling to winless Kansas on Saturday just seven days after falling 24-21 to a sixth-ranked Oklahoma State squad that’s now in the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news