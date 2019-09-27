@cyclonereport

The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State at Baylor
If either Iowa State or Baylor is going to challenge the big two of Oklahoma and Texas in this year’s Big 12 football race, a win in Waco on Saturday is a must. Even with a victory in the conferenc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news