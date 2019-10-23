News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 10:41:41 -0500') }} football Edit

The Players' Lounge: Oklahoma State week

Bill Seals • CycloneReport
@williamseals
Editor

After two straight wins on the road, Iowa State is back home this week to face Oklahoma State in another important Big 12 clash. What do the Cyclone players have to say about last week's victory at...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}