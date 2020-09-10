The Players' Lounge: Louisiana Week
Returning starters Brock Purdy and Anthony Johnson spoke with the local media via Zoom conference on Tuesday afternoon, as Iowa State prepared for its season opener on Saturday against Louisiana. H...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news