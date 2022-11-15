Connections between quarterbacks and receivers are so important and so this week we take a look at which five recruiting classes have the best future QB-WR combos for 2023. We next move to the Big 12. MORE BIG 12: Predictions for 2023 class | Conference team rankings

1. TEXAS: Arch Manning and Johntay Cook

Manning is the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class and he has the football ability and pedigree to be incredibly special at Texas and beyond. The New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman prospect has also had an incredibly impressive senior season and to put this delicately he has not been surrounded by elite receivers. That changes the second he steps foot in Austin and presumably learns for a year or so behind Quinn Ewers and then competes for the starting job. Ewers struggled this past weekend against TCU but he’s still an outstanding quarterback. From talking to people around Manning, the idea is to come in, learn the ropes and not rush into anything. But down the road his connection with Cook could be something to see. The DeSoto, Texas, four-star receiver has speed, playmaking ability and an attitude that he won’t be slowed down. With Manning delivering strikes all the time, Texas should be able to light up the scoreboard.

*****

2. OKLAHOMA: Jackson Arnold and Jaquaize Pettaway

There is a legitimate argument that could be made that Arnold is the No. 1 quarterback in the class and his dominance this season and just how he orchestrates an offense would be the reasons why even in a loaded QB class. The Denton (Texas) Guyer is putting up huge numbers through the air and on the ground and looks spectacular on the field. It should pay off in a big way for the Sooners, who are expected to bring in a bunch of playmakers but maybe none better than Pettaway, who has speed and make-you-miss ability in the open field. Arnold was fantastic at the Elite 11 this past summer and he’s had a great senior season so getting him around elite playmakers in Norman should only accentuate his skills.

*****

3. BAYLOR: Austin Novosad and Micah Gifford

Texas A&M and others made a serious run at Novosad because he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 class but it was huge that he stayed with his Baylor commitment. He could do tremendous things in Waco for coach Dave Aranda, position coach Shawn Bell and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, if he’s not off to a head coaching job somewhere. Novosad was excellent at the Elite 11 this summer and then backed that up with a big-time senior season, whipping the ball all over the field. Gifford is the lone receiver in this class and he had a nice senior season as well, plus Baylor is bringing in two talented tight ends who should benefit from Novosad’s abilities as well.

*****

4. IOWA STATE: JJ Kohl and Beni Ngoyi

Kohl was one of the biggest surprises at the Elite 11 this summer. Not only is he absolutely huge but he can sit in the pocket and deliver the ball accurately all over the field. Turnovers have been a problem in the Cyclones’ offense this season but the Ankeny, Iowa, standout doesn’t seem to have that problem. He not only has a big arm, but can move surprisingly well for his size. He could be the spark that this Iowa State offense desperately needs. The Cyclones are bringing in a handful of skill players so far and Ngoyi could be a secret gem. The Lincoln, Neb., three-star receiver doesn’t see the ball as much in high school since his team runs it so often but he can make plays and catch it when thrown his way. Nebraska has tried to flip him since he’s down the road but after taking a visit there, Ngoyi said he remains “pretty firm” with Iowa State.

*****

5. OKLAHOMA STATE: Zane Flores and Camron Heard