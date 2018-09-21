The tight end position will be one of need for next year's recruiting class, as the Cyclones recently offered another prospect at the position. Now the coaching staff will look to line him up for a visit.

McKinney (Texas) North junior Brandon Frazier said the offer came from out of the blue, but he’s anxious to start learning more about the Cyclones.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Frazier now has offers from I-State, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Purdue. He is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating.

A few days after scoring the Cyclone offer, Frazier said he tuned into the game against the Sooners and was happy with the effort.

For more on Frazier's recruitmentand how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



