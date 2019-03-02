Iowa State failed to show up for its Big 12 basketball game at Texas on Saturday and the end result was an 86-69 beatdown at the hands of the Longhorns.

The loss dropped the Cyclones to 9-7 in the conference and 20-9 overall. ISU is back on the road Wednesday night for a league game at West Virginia.

Sophomore post Cameron Lard missed the game due to yet another suspension for a "violation of team rules." His replacement, freshman George Conditt, scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting to provide one of the few bright spots on the day for I-State.

Iowa State actually led by nine points in the first half of Saturday's game in Austin. But after being up 16-7, the Cyclones were outscored 31-10 over the remainder of the half to trail, 38-26, at intermission. It didn't get any better in the second half with ISU down by as many as 21 points in its most lopsided loss of the season.

Marial Shayok led Iowa State scorers with 22 points and Lindell Wigginton added 16.