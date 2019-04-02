A Lone Star State defensive prospect has had an Iowa State offer for nearly one year and is now thinking of taking an unofficial visit over the summer.

Wylie junior Kortlin Rausaw said the offer came during his team’s workouts last May from area recruiter Alex Golesh.



The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Rausaw also has added offers from North Texas, Southern Miss and Tulane to his mix. Rivals considers him a three-star recruit and has assigned him a 5.5 rating.



Since securing the offer, Rausaw has kept tabs on the Cyclones and likes the upward trajectory of the program.

