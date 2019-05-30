Iowa State extended an offer to a Nashville (Tenn.) area tight end last Thursday and is now set to host the 2020 prospect on an unofficial visit.

Nashville Ensworth rising senior Austin Henderson said his interest from the Cyclones started this month and culminated with an on-side visit from position coach Alex Golesh.

In addition to ISU, Henderson has been visited this spring by coaches from Indiana and Minnesota. Those three comprise his list of three P5 offers to date. Austin Peay, Murray State, Tennessee-Martin and UTSA have also offered.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Henderson has certainly reciprocated the Cyclones’ interest in him this spring. Not only has he already scheduled an unofficial visit, but Henderson said he called Golesh the day before his visit to find out more about the program.

For more on Henderson's thoughts on the Iowa State program and when he'll be traveling to Ames, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.