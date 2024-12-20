Ten biggest portal departures in the Big 12

(Photo by © Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The transfer portal has been officially open for nearly two weeks now and more than 1,000 college football players from all levels have entered as they look for their next team. Here are the 10 biggest portal departures from teams in the Big 12.

1. WR MICAH HUDSON

There hasn’t been a bigger loss in the Big 12 during this transfer portal season than Hudson moving on from Texas Tech. The former five-star turned down multiple powerhouse programs to play for the Red Raiders but it just did not work out this past season. Hudson saw limited playing time and was only targeted 13 times on the season. He’s already transferred to Texas A&M and figures to be a major part of its offense moving forward.

2. DB TACARIO DAVIS

Davis almost left Arizona last season but decided to come back and was named second-team All-Big 12. He posted 44 tackles, six pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and two tackles for loss this season. Davis has been entertaining offers from Texas A&M and Miami but he is also considering entering the NFL Draft.

3. LB KENDALL DANIELS

Daniels was incredibly productive over his career at Oklahoma State but it was time for him to move on. While suiting up for the Cowboys, Daniels was credited with 240 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss, seven and half sacks, five interceptions, 18 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has not made a decision on where to play yet but he has visited Penn State already and Alabama is involved in his recruitment.

4. QB JJ KOHL

Iowa State had a great season but fell just short of winning a conference championship. Losing Kohl to the transfer portal is difficult for the Cyclones to swallow since he was expected to be the quarterback of the future in Ames when he signed in the 2023 class. Kohl was the second-highest-ranked player, regardless of position, to ever sign with Iowa State.

5. DB DALTON JOHNSON

Johnson racked up 189 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one interception, four pass breakups and six forced fumbles in the last two years. There are a lot of teams that would love to have such a productive player. Whomever Arizona tries to replace Johnson with will have a high standard to live up to.

6. WR DE'ZHAUN STRIBLING

Stribling was one of the best receivers in the Big 12 last season despite the subpar record Oklahoma State posted. He has proven to be a really productive receiver who can change games when the ball is in his hands. Stribling is set to join Ole Miss and help the Rebels next season as part of their overhauled receiver corps.

7. LB JOSIAH TROTTER

Trotter signed with West Virginia in the 2023 class but missed his entire first season with an injury. He came back ready this season and his efforts were rewarded by being named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the year. It is the first time a player from West Virginia has won that award so Trotter leaving is quite a blow for new head coach Rich Rodriguez. Missouri had already signed Trotter out of the transfer portal.

8. DB CAMERON CALHOUN

Utah had its lowest winning percentage this season since 2013 but Calhoun was one of its bright spots on defense. The former Michigan Wolverine played 395 snaps this season and had one interception and four pass breakups, and is now headed to Alabama. Utah has been active in the portal this month and has signed a couple defensive backs as they try to replace Calhoun.

9. LB NIKHAI HILL-GREEN

Hill-Green arrived at Colorado after a year-long stint at Charlotte and had a statistically strong season for the Buffs. He helped solidify a very shaky Colorado defense and was credited with five quarterback pressures, 76 tackles, 53 stops, two interceptions and three pass breakups, according to Pro Football Focus. Deion Sanders and Colorado are known for being the most active team in the transfer window but it will be interesting to see how they are able to find someone to fill in for Hill-Green.

10. LB JACOB MANU