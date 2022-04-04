Temple SG transfer commit likes path ISU has laid out for him
A transfer portal shooting guard said Iowa State established a connection early in the process and his background with another backcourt player in Ames helped the school secure a Monday morning com...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news