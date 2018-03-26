A Class of 2020 wide receiver has seen his recruitment blow up after a play-making sophomore season, but Iowa State has a good connection that should allow it to weather the storm and remain in the picture.

Detroit Martin Luther King’s Rashawn Williams took an unofficial visit to Ames earlier this year during an eight-school trip in 72 hours and likes what he sees thus far.

Williams’ offer list also includes P5 programs such as Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Syracuse.

One factor that could help the Cyclones remain in the race until the end is Williams’ friendship with his former teammate Jaeveyon Morton, who inked with the program in the 2018 class.

