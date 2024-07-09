He only spent two seasons in Ames before departing early to become a first-round pick in the NBA Draft, but Tyrese Haliburton said Iowa State remains close to his heart.

The two-time all-star and member of Team USA for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, said he keeps close tabs on the program and its direction under a fellow Wisconsin native in TJ Otzelberger.

“Me, TJ and (Director of Basketball Operations) Micah (Byers) talk very often,” said the Oshkosh native turned Indiana Pacers superstar. “I contribute to the (We Will) Collective every year. I met my girlfriend at Iowa State and her assistant coach is now the head coach of the cheer team. I’m pretty in-tune with what’s going on at Iowa State.”

When the 6-foot-5 guard steps on the floor later this month overseas, he will become the first former Cyclone player to play in an Olympic Games since Jeff Grayer in 1988 in Seoul, South Korea. Those games marked the final time the team featured exclusively college players.

It will continue a remarkable ascent for Haliburton, who was selected by Sacramento in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft and has risen to stardom following a trade to the Pacers.

The journey is one the former Rivals three-star prospect never could have predicted when he signed with Iowa State in the 2018 class.

“I just love Iowa State,” Haliburton said. “A lot of guys go to college and especially dudes at this level, they went to college and your goal was to get to the NBA. You use that as the vehicle.

“That wasn’t my plan. I just wanted to go to Iowa State and fell in love with the place and the people. I was embraced as much as I embraced them back.”

Haliburton can thank former ISU head coach Steve Prohm for offering him a piece of advice following the 2019-20 season.

“I fell in love with the place and didn’t want to leave,” he said. “Prohm was basically, ‘you have to go’ and it was the right move. I’ve done pretty well for myself since then. I just have a deep love and connection for the University itself. That will never fade.”