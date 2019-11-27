Iowa State's tight end trio has found plenty of success this season and the coaching staff is taking the steps necessary to ensure it can keep utilizing multiple players at the position in the future.

A 2021 prospect from the Wisconsin high school ranks - Mukwonago's Garrett Gillette - is the latest tight end to earn an offer from the Cyclones and found out the news during a game day visit last weekend.

According to the junior tight end, Matt Campbell said he liked a number of facets to his game.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Gillette says the offer was the first of the recruiting process. He’s also had some interest from Wisconsin and a trio of MAC schools – Central Michigan, Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois.

