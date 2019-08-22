A breakout sophomore season helped an Arizona prep quarterback get noticed and led to Iowa State jumping on board with an offer this spring. Now, after an unofficial visit in July, the prospect is giving the program a serious look.

Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite’s Ty Thompson is coming off a sophomore season in which he passed for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns to nine interceptions. The athletic signal-caller also rushed for six scores.

The 6-foot-4, 203-pound quarterback said his visit on July 28th provided a first-hand glimpse into the inner workings of the program.

In addition to ISU, Thompson also has Power-5 offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College and Wisconsin. He is a three-star quarterback with a Rivals rating of 5.5 and is considered the eighth-overall prospect in Arizona for 2021.

