CycloneReport - Suitors lining up for Kuluel Mading following decommitment

“I just wanted to reevaluate everything and make sure me and my parents all feel like it’s a good fit.”

In November, Kuluel Mading committed to Howard over a final list of schools that also included Clemson , VCU, Providence, NC Central, East Carolina , UNC Greensboro and Tulane . Last week, Mading opened things back up when he decided to take a step back and decommit from Howard.

Mading has had his share of suitors call to inquire since announcing his decommitment on Jan. 4.

“Iowa State, South Carolina, Georgetown, Cincinnati, Providence, NC A&T, Tulsa, NC Central, George Mason and more have been in contact with my coach. All of them are trying to grasp the whole situation at the moment, while still worrying about their own seasons.”

Mading speaks about fit with this decision and he seems to have a good grasp on what it is he is looking for this time around.

“I’m looking for a school that will fit my game and help me develop into a pro. I want to play in a good conference where I will play good competition, day in and day out.”

The Burlington School is 12-2 and Mading is putting together some great numbers. Mading is second on the team in scoring at 13.6 per game as well as leading the team in rebounding, 9.8, and blocked shots, 2.6.

“This season has been really good to us, building a brotherhood on and off the court, which has led to our 12-2 record.” Mading said. “Things have been going well, even though we’ve lost some players due to transfer and injuries, we still gradually progress towards our mission day by day.”