One offensive possession would be all Iowa State's quarterback commit in the 2019 class would get to see last Saturday, but the game day visit would take on other meanings by the time the night had ended.

Altamont (Kan.) Labette County senior Easton Dean, who committed to the Cyclones back in February, returned to campus on Saturday for a game day visit.

Dean’s trip would become less about the game and more about forging a bond with his 2019 classmates, a group which totaled nine at the time and would become 10 when cornerback Kym-Mani King (an official visitor over the weekend) announced his commitment Wednesday.

The future Cyclone quarterback said he will be back later this month for the Oklahoma game and plans to take his official visit the weekend of December 7th.

