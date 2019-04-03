Iowa State is targeting a number of St. Louis (Mo.) area prospects in the next few recruiting classes and one of the recent offer list additions is a junior defensive end that secured an offer earlier this year.

Florisaant Hazlewood Central junior Caleb Taylor said he was excited that a program he’d taken notice in would step up and become his first offer back in late-January.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Taylor has been recruited by the Cyclones’ top assistant in the area D.K. McDonald.

Since securing the one from I-State, Taylor has added G5 offers from the likes of Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Wyoming. SMU is also a program that’s expressed a lot of interest. Taylor says it’s from those schools that he’s talked to the most.

For more on the Cyclones' pursuit of the 2020 prospect, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.