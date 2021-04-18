CycloneReport - Standouts from across Southeast impress at Rivals Camp Series in Miami

DORAL, Fla. — Talent from states all across the Southeast made their way to South Florida to compete in the second 2021 stop of the annual Rivals Camp Series.

Prospects from the talent-laden state of Florida as well as Georgia, Louisiana and the Carolinas. There were also commitments from Miami, Iowa State, Tennessee, Florida and Florida State.

Here are the positional MVPs and those who punched their ticket to the Five-Star Challenge this summer in Atlanta.