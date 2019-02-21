The Cyclone coaching staff liked what it saw in a St. Louis area defensive back on tape and during an in-school visit last month, so an offer was extended to the 2020 prospect.

Lutheran North junior Cameron Griffin is the latest of several prospects from the program who have been offered by the Cyclones under head coach Matt Campbell’s watch. The 6-foot-1, 150-pound Griffin said he received his first Power-5 offer when assistant D.K. McDonald traveled to his school.



Griffin, who also has early offers from Ball State and Western Michigan, recorded 15 tackles and two interceptions in 2018. He said coaches have taken notice of a number of facets of his play.

In addition to his three offers, Griffin said he’s hearing frequently from Kentucky and Wyoming. Miami (Ohio) has also been in the picture.

For more on the early stages of Griffin's recruiting process and his thoughts on I-State, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.