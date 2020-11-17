CycloneReport - Spiegelman's Takeaways: Three days in Houston

Rivals regional analyst Sam Spiegelman spent three days in the Houston area covering games at Katy, Klein and Alvin ISDs. Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Iowa State and Texas commits were evaluated, as were some notable uncommitted five-stars. Spiegelman was on hand for three games in the Houston area. Here are some major takeaways, a stock report and new prospects that caught his eye.

Katy vs. Katy Taylor

Five-star Bryce Foster manned the middle of the Taylor offensive line at center, which he has done on occasion this season. Foster, who plays chippy and aggressive regardless, was physical and initiated contact, and when he was able to get his hands locked in was fantastic. Of course, Foster was impacted by the position change and was not as impactful as we're accustomed to. His team played from behind and was forced to throw the ball. There were rumblings on the sideline about Foster playing through injury as well. Nonetheless, it didn't hinder his ability to be physical and put people on the turf.



Hayden Conner was tasked with slowing down Rivals100 junior edge-rusher Malick Sylla, which is a 1-on-1 the Texas offensive tackle pledge is familiar with from RCS Houston earlier this year. Conner, who boasts a ton of experience at this stage in his prep career, was able to anticipate Sylla's pass-rush moves and was agile enough to keep him from beating him around the edge. However, Conner is still a bit slow out of his breaks on occasion and missed against Sylla when he was able to get a good burst off the line. Conner is a solid, reliable tackle up front and will be a high-floor addition to the Longhorns up front.

Sylla's stat line won't show up in the box score for Katy, but a live look at the talented 2022 edge-rusher showed the speed and explosiveness that has defensive coordinators intrigued across the country. Sylla is quick with a long wingspan and is able to impact the play even when it doesn't result in a sack or tackle behind the line. Clemson, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M are just a few of the programs pursuing Sylla, who isn't anywhere close to a decision. As far as his evaluation goes, he is a potential-laden pass-rusher that'll likely do his best work in the offseason at various camps and combines where his speed can be on full display.

The burst off the line is one thing ... the length and ability to affect the play is why Malick Sylla has so much upside pic.twitter.com/d1c9tKdnxn — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) November 13, 2020

Katy has a pair of four-stars on the back end of its defense in Florida State commitment Hunter Washington and 2022 cornerback Bobby Taylor. Both are embedded in the Rivals250 for their respective classes. Washington was active in the run game and flew to the ball on a reception in front of him. He also showed off his coverage skills on a ball thrown downfield. Florida State is getting a very reactive cornerback that can man the boundary or plug into the nickel. Taylor rebounded from a slow first half in which the Katy Taylor receivers made some big plays in the passing game with a strong fourth quarter. Taylor jumped a pass downfield for an interception and then punished ball-carriers with some great tackles. Texas A&M, Oklahoma and LSU are the teams pushing hardest to land Taylor at this stage.

Richmond Foster vs. Manvel

Manvel was without its top prospect in 2022 linebacker Justin Medlock, who is sidelined for the rest of the regular season with a foot injury but could be back at some point in the postseason. "It's getting better every day," Medlock told Rivals after the game. With Medlock sidelined, it was another day in the office for Rivals100 offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree, who has shown drastic improvements from our evaluation last season. A slimmer, more nimble Fatheree put up an elite performance against a well-coached Manvel defense. He was able to contain multiple defenders getting after the quarterback and flashed excellent feet and a combination of length and strength to bully defenders in pass pro. Fatheree has always been asked to get out and pull in space and he did that especially well against Manvel to spark the running game. The Aggies have a special talent on the way in Fatheree, who brings a ton of athleticism and some more noticeably physicality to the tackle position.



Cody Jackson filled up the box score with targets and receptions, but was limited in his on-field production against Manvel's talented young secondary. Jackson, who throughout his time at Richmond Foster has been a boom-or-bust type of receiver, showed off his ability to pick up extra yardage after the catch. He also saw some snaps at defensive back, which could be a realistic option for the long, speedy prospect when he arrives in Norman, Okla.

Klein Cain vs. Klein Oak

Jaydon Blue debuted as the No. 1 running back prospect in the 2022 class and played up to his ranking in a pivotal showdown between Klein ISD powers. Blue, who was naturally the focal point of the Klein Oak defense, was forced to run up against eight- and nine-man boxes, found daylight on a handful of occasions and scored a pair of touchdowns from around 20 and 2 yards out. Blue wasn't used in the passing game as much as expected, but grinded out tough yards and powered forward for critical first-downs and touchdowns throughout the contest. Blue's overall junior campaign has been terrific -- in seven games he's well over 1,200 yards on the ground with 16 total touchdowns, averaging well over 150 yards per game rushing and he's averaging just north of 9.0 yards per carry. Georgia, Texas, LSU and Oklahoma have his attention

With the game on the line, who else would you hand the rock to besides Jaydon Blue? (@JaydonBlue)



🎥: @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/hbhs6Jxd0B — Rivals (@Rivals) November 15, 2020

The other notable 2022 prospect on Klein Cain's roster is Matthew Golden, a three-star wide receiver who's enjoying another strong junior season. Golden is on the receiving end of a ton of short passes intended to get the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder the ball in space. He's dangerous after the catch and capable of picking up big chunks of yardage with some tough running. He's also elusive as a return specialist. Indiana, TCU, Colorado and Houston are all after Golden. One of the top 2023 athletes in the Lone Star State that'll start generating some buzz after the season is Klein Oak's Kaleb Black, who is a do-it-all playmaker for the Panthers. Black, a 5-foot-11, 170-pounder still waiting for his first offer, boasts speed to make plays around the edge, is elusive in space and a reliable pass-catcher. Black has all the makings of a being a big-time offensive prospect down the road.

Stock Report

... Colorado commit Trevor Woods battled injury in Thursday's showdown vs. Katy but refused to stay on the sidelines long. The physical safety is a big reason for Taylor's success and an enforcer on defense. Even playing through injury, Woods covered a ton of real estate and piled up the tackles.

... Arizona commit Dalton Johnson was a step away from nearly taking an interception back to the house, but settled for a pass break-up and a handful of tackles manning the nickel safety for Katy. He's a twitchy defensive back that contributes in all phases of the game and gives coordinators some versatility on defense. ... Dylan Spencer is a 2023 edge-rusher to put on the radar. He's a high-energy defender that runs sideline to sideline and could play with his hand in the dirt or as a stand-up rusher off the edge. Consistency is an obstacle for the young prospect, but he's extremely physical and was on the cusp of a few big plays. The Longhorns recently became the first to offer the sophomore.

... Ty Kana is a smaller, speedier inside linebacker in a loaded Katy 2022 crop and is an answer to all of the modern 2020 passing attacks. Kana flies around the field and can cover like a safety.

... Arian Parish has a recent USC offer and is standing out as one of the top 2023 defensive backs in the state. Like a lot of Katy safeties, Parish is about 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds and projects as a nickel. He flies to the football and isn't shy about being physical.

... Tyler Onyedim was a player that shined, on occasion, during an in-person evaluation last fall and that's a theme for the Iowa State commitment. The quick, explosive defensive tackle disappeared for stretches, but flashed his big-play potential bursting into the backfield on occasion. Consistency is critical here, but there's plenty to like. ... Malachi McLean was lights out in coverage on Friday against a high-octane Foster passing attack. Mclean, an early Houston offer, showed his ability to shadow receivers downfield and corralled a late interception in the second half. He did his best in trail technique and tracked the football well.

... Collin Wright was a key reason for Manvel's big victory over Foster and largely shut down Jackson, an Oklahoma pledge. The 2022 corner is long and displayed great closing speed and barreled into a few receivers. He was lights out. Colorado and Houston are early offers.

... Jalen Walthall is another 2021 wide receiver from Manvel flying under the radar. Walthall came up with one of the top highlights of the weekend on a jump-ball in the back of the end zone over Jackson in coverage. At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, he's athletic with excellent hands and some playmaking ability. Tulane recently offered.

... James Tabor, nicknamed "PJ," put forth a solid effort manning the left tackle spot for Klein Oak. While consistency remains an issue, the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder was rock-solid in pass pro and leveled some dudes in the running game. He's a project with size having a strong senior campaign.

