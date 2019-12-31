Happy New Year, Cyclone Report subscribers!

I’m excited to announce that January 1st is my first day as the publisher of Cyclone Report, as I’ve taken over for Paul Clark following a nice run of more than 17 years.

As with all things in life, change is inevitable and Paul is ready to get on with the next chapter in his life (if you want to buy or sell a home in Story County or the surrounding area, he’s your guy with United Real Estate). I’m also ready to transition into a bigger role with this site and put more of my time and effort into it as publisher than I had been as a contract/freelance employee of Paul’s for more than 11 years.

I think one thing that’s been great about this site is the continuity in having the same staff and a lot of the same, loyal subscribers who have been here for several years (many since the very beginning). We’ve known each other for a long time and been through the peaks and valleys of following the Cyclones. I’d like to see that continue into the coming years, while maybe picking up some new members and returning ex-subscribers along the way.

With my change in responsibilities, I’ll now have a larger budget available to give you the added content you’re ready for. In addition to continuing to provide you with consistent recruiting updates on the future prospects Iowa State is evaluating, I’m looking forward to adding more content related to football and basketball.

One feature I plan to roll out immediately involves Rivals’ new(er) relationship with Pro Football Focus. I’m sure many of you are familiar with what PFF brings to the table, and that’s player evaluation. During the month of January, I plan to break down each Iowa State position coming out of the 2019 season and let you know how each player graded out.

Additionally, I’ve already spoken with Iowa State Media Relations about doing an exclusive one-on-one interview with head coach Matt Campbell in January. This was a feature I always enjoyed doing in my previous stops as a full-time staffer at Cyclone Nation (on the former Scout Network) and Cyclone Illustrated, a publication and website that pioneered fan coverage of ISU athletics back in the 90s and early 2000s.

Long-time photographer Jim Percival will be returning to shoot Iowa State athletics during the 2020 calendar year, as well. I will have photo galleries from him of select Big 12 basketball home games, as well as one from every home football game this fall. Jim’s been at this for much longer than I have, and I’m excited to once again have him showcasing his talents as a staff member of Cyclone Report.

During the hoops offseason, sometime this summer, I’m also going to try to establish more contacts within the men’s basketball offices. Increasing content on the basketball side is another goal of mine.

As we approach the 2020 football season, I’ll be seeking a freelance writer to help bolster Cyclone Report’s home game day coverage beyond just what I’ve published this past fall. This could be an Iowa State University student, or a former colleague that some of you have been familiar with in the past.

Finally, I’d like to pass along my email address for any feedback that you might have. I’m always open to new story ideas on how I can make this site more appealing. Feel free to reach out to me at any time at billgvc97@hotmail.com. Also, if you haven’t already, follow me on Twitter at @williamseals. I’ll also be keeping the @cyclonereport Twitter handle going and we’ll have that switched over in the next few days.

Thanks again for being a loyal Cyclone Report subscriber and…Happy New Year!