A move to one of the top private institutions in the country should mean much more exposure for a Florida wide receiver, but the prospect already has the eye of Iowa State coaches.

Sophomore Aubrey Burks made the move from Auburndale (Fla.) to IMG Academy in Bradenton for the second semester. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound Burks said he’s looking forward to the rigors of competing for one of the top prep programs nationally.

Burks also has received offers from North Carolina, Purdue, Rutgers and Central Michigan.

The wide receiver said he has kept tabs on the Cyclones since he received in late April of last year and likes the direction of the program.

For more on Burks' recent move and his thoughts on Iowa State's resurgence, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.