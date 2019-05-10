Iowa State and Purdue are the two Power-5 offers for a St. Louis (Mo.) running back in the 2021 class, and coaches in Ames are hoping of landing the prospect on an unofficial visit this summer.

De Smet Jesuit sophomore Rico Barfield hasn’t had a lot of contact from coaches in Ames, because he can’t be contacted by them directly until September. So, he’s looking at taking a trip up there next month with two other offered teammates.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Barfield managed to rush for 436 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries this year in spite of a knee injury sustained in the third game. This came following a freshman campaign in which he went for 550 yards and one touchdown on 137 rushes. Barfield has been in a time share with teammate and ISU offer recipient Taj Butts.

Barfield said he held the Cyclones in high regard even before their standout running back David Montgomery got drafted by Chicago.

For more on Barfield's thoughts about Montgomery and of the ISU program in general, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.