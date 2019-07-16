While he played much of his freshman season in the shadow of a veteran ball carrier, a 2022 prospect has made quite the impression this summer on the showcase circuit.

Evanston (Ill.) running back Sebastian Cheeks, who will likely play behind three-star 2020 prospect Quadre Nicholson in his team’s backfield for at least another season, is showing he will be a force to be reckoned with.

Cheeks secured an Iowa State offer at Lindenwood this spring and followed that up with another impressive showing at the North Central camp in front of head coach Matt Campbell.

The fact that I-State was the only one that extended an offer after his various showcases this year is big, says the rusher. Although he’s limited to communicating with the coaching staff on his own terms, Cheeks has taken it upon himself to reach out and learn more about his first offer.

