A breakout sophomore campaign for one of the top Class 3A teams in Iowa has gotten a defensive lineman noticed, and the course of his recruitment changed this past Saturday when he earned his first offer from the Cyclones.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central sophomore Hunter Deyo has emerged for an 8-1 Titans team that opens the Class 4A playoffs tonight against Oskaloosa. He initially got ISU’s attention at a June summer camp and has taken his game to another level in the months that have followed.

Deyo has put what he learned to use this fall. Of his 30.5 tackles this season, 17 of those have been for a loss. He also has 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

The defensive lineman gives a lot of credit to the Titan coaching staff. His play earned him a game day invite and the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Deyo traveled to Ames for the Oklahoma State game.

For more more on Deyo's game day visit and the offer he received from head coach Matt Campbell, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.