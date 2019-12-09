It was a banner senior season for one of the Cyclones' long-time commits on the defensive side of the ball, but now the prospect has turned his focus to signing later this month.

Gurnee Warren Township standout Willis Singleton, who wrapped up his recruitment in mid-July, turned his focus to his team and helped lead it the state championship game. The future Cyclone gave a lot of credit for his success to position coach Eli Rasheed.

Singleton hosted a trio of ISU coaches this past week, as he looks ahead to his official visit this weekend and signing later in the month.

Given the departures of Ray Lima and Jamahl Johnson, the Cyclones will have some voids to fill in the interior defensive line for 2020. Although JUCO transfer Latrell Bankston and current redshirt freshman Isaiah Lee will be in the mix, it’s not out of the question that Singleton could be relied on to play immediately.

For plenty more on Singleton's senior season and his thoughts on signing with I-State later this month, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.