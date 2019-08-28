Getting his decision out of the way during the summer months, an Iowa State verbal commit from Illinois has strengthened his connection to everyone around the football program in the weeks that have followed.

Gurnee Warren Township senior defensive tackle Willis Singleton said he’s remained in close contact with a pair of coaches, including Matt Campbell, and has strengthened his bond with others in the program as well.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Singleton is a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating and one of 20 known commitments for ISU’s 2020 class. He picked the Cyclones over Power-5 offers such as Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri and Washington State. Singleton also took an official visit to Cincinnati.

The Illinois recruit, who was last in Ames during the month of June, said he had originally planned to take a game day visit for the Cy-Hawk clash, but said other plans arose and he’ll be shooting for a trip later in the season.

For more on how Singleton's summer played out following his decision, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.