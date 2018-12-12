Since he's been committed to the Cyclones for several months, last weekend's official visit for an Illinois prospect was a mere formality before he signs with head coach Matt Campbell's program next week.

East St. Louis (Ill.) big man Darrell Simmons recapped a busy weekend spent with several members of ISU’s 2019 class.

Simmons, who was hosted by defensive lineman Jamahl Johnson, said he enjoyed catching up with his future position coach Jeff Myers.

A three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating, Simmons also had offers from G5 programs Northern Illinois and Ohio at the time of his commitment.